Live: Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derails in UP; railways, Adityanath announce compensation

Eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 8:15am between Rampur and Mundapanda --- near a bridge over the Koshi river.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Here are the Live updates:

• Railways’ lists the names of injured passengers:

• After Yogi Adityanath, Indian Railways announces Rs 50,000 compensation for the injured.

• Northern railway spokesperson says two passengers have been injured and there are no casualty in the accident. Earlier, authorities said 10 people were injured.

4/#RajyaRaniExpress passed Mundhapande at 8:05 hrs,derailed b/w Mundhapande-Rampur at 8:15hrs at km no 1374/12-25.No Casualty Two Injured pic.twitter.com/aersbCKL2O — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 15, 2017

• UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi announces Rs 50,000 compensation to those seriously injured in the accident and Rs 25,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

• NDRF teams, railway and police officials are on the spot of the accident for rescue efforts.

• Moradabad Divisional Railway manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

• Railways wants to normalise rail traffic as the route is a double line, .

• Railways issues helpline for victims and families of the train derailment: 0121-6401215

• Railways minister Suresh Prabhu tweets: “Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations,” adding that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against defaulters, if any.

Enquiry ordered to look into the cause,strict action will be taken against any lapse 2/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 15, 2017

• A train is being arranged for rescue. Fortunately no major injuries have been reported, says Neeraj Sharma,CPRO,Northern Railways.

• Trains delayed due to the derailment.

• Ministry of railways says no casualties reported.

1/ #Derailment of Rajyarani Exp (Meerut- Lucknow)by 8 coaches at 8:15 hrs b/w Mundapandey-Rampur at km 1374/18-23 on MB- Bareilly section — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 15, 2017

• At least 10 people are injured in the Rajya Rani Express train derailment near Rampur, reports ANI.

• No casualties have been reported so far. A few injured passengers have been admitted to the nearby district hospital.

Passengers walk near the railway track after the Rajya Rani express derailed in UP. (HT Photo)

This is the latest in a string of similar accidents the public transporter has suffered in recent months, underlining the challenge the government faces in turning around the colonial-era rail network that carries more than 23 million passengers daily.

Last November, 142 people were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Then in January, 32 died and over 50 injured when the Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram. In March, 50 people were injured when eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express (12189) derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

Most of these accidents are attributed to human error or poor infrastructure coupled with inadequate maintenance

