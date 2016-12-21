PM Modi pure like Ganga, Rahul biggest patron of corruption: BJP

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home district Mehsana on Wednesday and was addressing a public meeting.

Mehsana was the epicentre of the Patel agitation of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti of Hardik Patel.

Responding to Gandhi’s allegations, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi doesn’t think before he speaks.

Here are the highlights:

•Rahul Gandhi has demonstrated his performance as the biggest patron of corruption: RS Prasad

•Narendra Modi is as pure as Ganga and Rahul Gandhi is questioning him: RS Prasad

•Rahul Gandhi wielded more power than Manmohan Singh during UPA but never spoke against corruption during that period: RS Prasad

•Rahul Gandhi did not speak on corruption by his brother in law, Robert Vadra: Ravi Shankar Prasad

• Officials belonging to Sahara Corporation have noted in their diaries about ‘nine’ payments made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a six-month span when he was Gujarat chief minister. There are records of Income Tax department’s raid on the company on November 22, 2014 but no action was taken thereafter. An independent inquiry must be initiated, says Gandhi.

• Gandhi once again accuses Modi of corruption. He claims according to Income Tax records, Rs 2.5 cr was given to Modi on October 30, 2015; Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013; Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013; Rs 5 cr on November 13, 2013. Entries showed Rs 5 crore was given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013; Rs 5 cr on December 19, 2013; Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014; Rs 5cr on February 22, 2014, Gandhi claims.

• Gandhi attacks the PM on demonetisation. If 2000-rupee notes were available in ATMs, then would your money be in banks? If there wasn’t any withdrawal limit,would your money be in banks? PM Modi’s aim is to keep your money in banks for at least 6-7 months so that he can waive off rich people’s loans

• You (PM Modi) didn’t let me speak in the Parliament; you don’t want to stand in front of me, I don’t know why.

• Modi ji cannot bring back money taken as loans by 1% rich people and hence he is using money of poor to waive of this bad debt.

• Your (PM Modi’s) demonetisation move has affected Gujarat’s construction, engineering, textile and powerloom industries.

• When a farmer or middle-class people take loans from banks and are unable to pay, they are put behind bars, but when the same is done by rich, they are not called ‘chor’ but are called defaulters.

• A farmer does not purchase his seeds by cheque or card but in cash, you (Modi) have taken away that cash from them.

• The demonetisation move was not a surgical strike on black money, it was fire-bombing on the poor.

• With this (demonetisation) move, Narendra Modi didn’t target the 1% rich of the country, but the 99% poor.

• The Switzerland government has given Modiji names of black money holders. Why didn’t they reveal those names? Why are the shielding them?

• Only 6% black money is in cash, 94% of the money is in real estate, gold, overseas, etc.

• All cash is not black money and all black money is not in cash.

• The Patidaars protest peacefully. But the government beat up their children and women.

• Demonetisation move wasn’t made against corruption or black money. It was against the honest and poor people.

• If Narendra Modi’s government takes any big or small step to eradicate corruption, the Congress party will support him.