Maharashtra: Teacher who ‘raped’ girl student in Ahmednagar village absconding

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in a village in Pathardi tehsil of Ahmednagar district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raviraj Dattatray Chaudhari (34), used to teach in a government-run school in Jat Devale village, police said.

“The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” inspector of Pathardi police station, Levin Kambale, told PTI.

In her complaint, the victim said that the teacher sexually assaulted her on January 14 at his relative’s residence in Dhamgaon, located close to Jat Devale village.

The accused has gone absconding, police said.