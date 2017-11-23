Mehbooba Mufti announces amnesty to first-time Kashmir stone pelters

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced amnesty to first-time stone pelters, officials said on Thursday.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday night, Mufti said: “It gives me immense satisfaction to restart the process of withdrawing FIRs against first-time offenders of stone pelting.

“My government had initiated the process in May 2016 but it was unfortunately stalled due to the unrest later that year.

“It is a ray of hope for these young boys and their families. This initiative will provide them an opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

The Centre’s special representative on Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma had recommended the move to instil confidence among the stakeholders for a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.