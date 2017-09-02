LeT militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

A militant was killed in an early morning encounter in south Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

“One militant killed in a gun battle at #Kulgam,” tweeted the handle of the deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range.

The militant has been identified as Ishfaq Paddar, a local operative of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, wanted for civilian killings.

One AK 47 has been recovered, an army spokesperson said.

The DIG said the operation at Kulgam was over

The killing comes hours after one policeman was killed and three others were injured when militants attacked one of their vehicles in Srinagar outskirts late on Friday evening.

The LeT had claimed the attack.