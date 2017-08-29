PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meeting likely during BRICS Summit next month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit early next month following the end of a 73-day standoff between the two countries along the border in Doklam.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a whole gamut of matters relating to bilateral relations, including maintaining peace along the 3,500 km border between the two countries.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said Modi will visit Xiamen in China’s Fujian province during September 3-5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement comes a day after the two Asian nuclear powers withdrew troops from and ended the standoff in the tri-junction region of India, China and Bhutan.

Bhutan had welcomed the end of the standoff and hoped it would help ensure peace and tranquillity at the tri-junction.

Modi will also be meeting other leaders of the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) during the summit.

From China, the Prime Minister will leave for Myanmar on a two-day visit from September 5 at the invitation of its President U Htin Kyaw.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hold discussions with state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President U Htin Kyaw.

Apart from his engagements in Myanmar capital, Nay Pyi Taw, Modi will visit Yangon and Bagan, an ancient city located in the Mandalay region of the country.

It will be Modi’s first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 to attend the summit of association of South East Asian countries.