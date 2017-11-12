Mother, daughter charred to death as bus catches fire in Rajasthan

A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were charred to death when a moving passenger bus caught fire in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday morning.

The bus of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), carrying 13 passengers from Jaipur, was on its way to Barmer when the accident took place around 5am near Khed Road in Balotra, about hundred kilometres from district headquarters, Barmer.

Driver and conductor could safely evacuate other passengers, police said.

Devendra Singh Kaviya, station house officer at Pachpadra police station in Barmer said the bus had a halt for tea break at Khed Road near Balotra town. As the bus resumed its journey towards Barmer it suddenly caught fire.

According to police the driver immediately stopped the bus and with the help of conductor evacuated others passengers. But due to heavy smoke inside the bus they couldn’t saved the woamn and her daughter. Both mother and daughter were asleep in an upper side birth.

Later police identified the deceased as Rekha wife of Ajit Singh and her daughter Kavya.

Police said both the driver and the conductor got unconscious from smoke inhalation during the rescue act. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, police said.