Nagaland puts off civic body polls over opposition to women’s reservation

Tribal opposition to reservation of electoral seats for women laced with threats to socially boycott those who chose to contest has forced the Nagaland government to postpone urban local body polls by two months.

The government and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), spearheading the agitation against 33% reservation of seats for women, agreed on Monday to delay the polls scheduled to be held on February 1 following mediation by the Nagaland Baptist Churches Council, an umbrella body of over 1,500 churches in the state.

The JCC – a conglomerate of Naga tribal organizations – which opposed the women’s reservation for being against ‘local culture and traditions’ had called for a five-day bandh to disrupt the planned elections.

But a government statement said the JCC will ‘educate and hold dialogues’ for peaceful conduct of the polls two months later.

“At the end of the two month public process, JCC will ensure peoples’ participation in the conduct of a peaceful ULB election….with 33% women reservation,” the statement read.

Nagaland’s tribal bodies are opposed to reservation for women as they say it will infringe on customary laws and also violate Article 371A of the Constitution that grants special status to Nagaland and guarantees preservation of such laws.

Nagaland has never elected a women legislator to the assembly since it gained statehood in 1963. The lone woman MP from the state was late Rano M Shaiza, who got elected in 1977.

In a separate statement, the Nagaland Baptist Churches Council stated the church had intervened “listening to the voice of God” and thanked “all believers who have prayed for God’s peace and wisdom”.

Over 90% of Nagaland’s population of nearly 2 million (2011 census) are Christians and church plays an important role in key issues. More than 80% of the total population are Baptists.

Polls for urban local bodies in Nagaland haven’t been held for more than 10 years due to opposition from traditional tribal bodies who are against reservation for women in local administration.

Threats of social boycott and excommunication had forced 140 candidates to pull out of the elections this time.