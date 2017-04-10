New website to help donors contribute to slain paramilitary jawans’ families

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a website, described as a brainchild of film actor Akshay Kumar, to help donors contribute to families of paramilitary personnel killed in the line of duty.

Akshay Kumar was present at the launch of the website called ‘Bharat ke Veer’ or ‘India’s Bravehearts’ that will be powered by State Bank of India and hosted on the server of the National Informatics Centre, said a CRPF statement. The function was held on the valour day of the CRPF. The website can also be accessed through a mobile application.

Around two months back, Kumar had met Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and senior officers of the central paramilitary forces to offer his services to develop a web platform or mobile application for collection of money for families of security personnel who get killed in the line of duty.

The website will provide details of a verified bank account of a member of the dead personnel to those interested in donating whatever amount they can. The bank account details will remain on the application till the account gets Rs 15 lakh.

Speaking at the occasion, home minister Rajnath Singh said if a paramilitary jawan dies in action, the compensation to the family should not be less than Rs 1 crore. Praising the bravery of men in uniform, the home minister said they rescue even those who threw stones to them in reference to rescue work carried out by the CRPF and army in Jammu and Kashmir. According to paramilitary officials, as of now, the compensation from all sources, Centre and state governments and ex-gratia from the force comes to around Rs 60 lakh.

The home ministry also congratulated Kumar for winning national award for the film “Rustom”. Kumar said his idea of getting a website made was to engage the entire 125 crore population of the country with the personnel in uniform so that anyone could contribute and feel proud by helping the families of such troops.