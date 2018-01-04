Pakistan releases new Kulbhushan Jadhav video, India says another coerced statement

Pakistan released a new video on Thursday of Kulbhushan Jadhav – an Indian national it has sentenced to death over charges of spying – that showed the 47-year-old saying he had not been harmed in custody.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiralled recently, with New Delhi crying foul over the treatment of the family of death row convict Jadhav and Islamabad. Jadhav was allowed to meet his mother Avanti and wife Chentankul through a glass partition in Islamabad – which Pakistan said was evidence of its humanitarianism and generosity. But India accused Pakistan of harassing Jadhav’s family, saying their meeting was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”.

On Thursday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that in the video, released by the Pakistan Foreign Office, Jadhav said he “saw fear” in the eyes of his mother and wife when he met them. He added that an Indian diplomat accompanying them was “yelling at them”, the report said.

“I said don’t worry mummy. They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally,” Jadhav appeared to say in the fresh video.

“But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public and the Indian government, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy,” he added.

Shortly after reports of the new video were published, India said: “This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realise that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility.”

“Absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment,” the ministry of external affairs said.

In June last year, Jadhav appealed to Pakistan’s powerful army chief to spare his life, the neighbouring country’s military said, more than two months after he was sentenced to death on charges of espionage.

Pakistan ISPR claimed Jadhav has allegedly admitted to his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan, and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions.

On Thursday, India said: “Pakistan best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national.”

India says Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the navy.

It had also released what it said was a confessional video of Jadhav, the second since his alleged arrest from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year.

New Delhi has questioned the trial by a military in complete secrecy and accused Islamabad of denying consular access to Jadhav despite more than 13 appeals.