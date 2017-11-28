Parliamentary panel calls Bhansali over ‘Padmavati’ controversy
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been embroiled in controversy since its shooting began in January, with fringe outfits alleging it tampers with historical facts.Padmavati Row Updated: Nov 28, 2017 19:20 IST
The parliamentary committee on IT has invited ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to hear his views on the controversy over the film, panel chairman Anurag Thakur said today.
The panel has also called officials of the Information and Broadcasting ministry and Censor Board to discuss the film, which has been embroiled in a controversy over allegations that it distorts history.
“The panel has invited Bhansali to know his views on the controversy,” Thakur told PTI.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
However, top officials said Bhansali is “shying away” from making an appearance and is yet to confirm.