PM Narendra Modi to visit Portugal and the Netherlands in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal and the Netherlands before and after his two-day visit to the US on June 25.

The prime minister will be in Portugal on June 24 before heading to the US. And on his way back, Modi will go to the Netherlands.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said ‘as of now’ the prime minister’s visit to the US features only one city, Washington. The spokesperson said Modi will meet business leaders and his programme is still evolving.

This will be Modi’s first trip to the US after President Donald Trump came to power on January 20.

The spokesperson said the meeting will help in giving new directions, setting priorities and consolidating gains in the bilateral ties.