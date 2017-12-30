Police rescue 51 girls held ‘hostage’ in Lucknow madarsa, manager held

As many as 51 girls were rescued on Saturday after a raid was conducted on a madarsa in the old city area following complaints of sexual harassment of the inmates by the institute’s manager, police said.

A senior police official said madrasa manager Mohammad Taiyab Zia was arrested.

Acting on a tip off by the locals, a police team carried out a raid at Madarsa Jamia Khadeejtul Qubra Lilabnat in Yasinganj area under Saadatganj police station last night, police said.

“The madarsa manager was arrested and 51 girls being held hostage in the institution in the old city area were rescued following the raid,” they said.

Police said as they made arrangements for sending the inmates to their parents, the girls narrated their ordeal alleging inhumane treatment and molestation by the accused.

Investigations to ascertain whether the madarsa was being run illegally or was registered are on, they said.

The police said more than 100 girls study at the madarsa and the rest were not present at the time of raid.