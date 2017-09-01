Kashmir: Policeman killed, three injured in Srinagar militant attack

A policeman was killed and three others injured when militants attacked a bus transporting security personnel in the suburbs of Srinagar on Friday evening.

Militants fired at the police vehicle in Zeewan area around 8 pm, sources said. A police spokesperson later disclosed the identity of the deceased as head constable Kishan Lal, and the injured policemen as Meharajudin, Abdul Hamid and Shabir Ahmed.

Local residents of the area reportedly helped ferry the injured policemen to the hospital. Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came a day before the Eid festivities were set to begin in the Valley.

Days ago, director general of state police SP Vaid had told HT that Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was planning attacks on security forces in Kashmir during the festive season.

Last month, a fidayeen attack by the JeM on the Pulwama district police lines left four CRPF jawans and four policemen, besides three foreign militants, dead.