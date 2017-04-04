Prashant Bhushan backs down, admits Krishna tweet was ‘inappropriately phrased’

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has apologised for hurting Hindu sentiments by referring to Lord Krishna as an eve-teaser in his criticism of the newly instituted ‘anti-Romeo squads’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhushan, who is also the co-founder of political party Swaraj Abhiyan, admitted on Tuesday that his tweet on the Hindu god was “inappropriately phrased”. His apology came two days after Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station.

“I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads and Krishna was inappropriately phrased... I unintentionally hurt the sentiments of many people. I apologise and delete it,” Bhushan’s retraction read.

Bhushan, a prolific tweeter, had taken to the micro-blogging site on Sunday to flay the ‘anti- Romeo’ squads that have been running riot in Uttar Pradesh ever since hardline Hindutva leader Yogi Adityanath was appointed as its chief minister. “Romeo loved just one lady while Krishna was a legendary eve-teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes Anti-Krishna squads?” Bhushan asked.

The comparison did not go down well with many, and several Twitter users termed it as an attack on Hinduism. Bhushan was trolled ever since, and miscreants even threw ink at his house in Noida Sector 14 on Monday afternoon.

An hour after the incident, members of the BJP Youth Morcha (BJYM) held protests outside the house.