Punjab RSS leader killing: 3 held for attack on police, NIA teams in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the incident at Nahali village where teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were allegedly obstructed and also fired upon by local villagers on Sunday morning.

The UP Police and NIA teams were at Nahali to pick up a suspect who allegedly supplied the arms in the case related to killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain at Ludhiana. However, the suspect gave teams a slip after he was nabbed, but locals allegedly led an attack on police teams.

The officials said that they arrested two more men — Khalid and Yusuf Ali — in connection with Sunday morning incident where villagers allegedly clashed with police during the raid at Nahali.

During the area domination exercise on Sunday afternoon, the police had already picked up another local Nazim who allegedly placed a cart to obstruct police vehicles. He was also arrested and produced before a Ghaziabad court on Monday.

“All the three arrests have been made in connection with an FIR lodged against the action by villagers,” said an officer from Ghaziabad police.

Nazim said that he works as labourer in Delhi and has denied any role in obstructing the police teams on Sunday morning. He added that had come back to the village to see his infant son born six days ago.

The teams had gone to the house of one Malook, an alleged arms supplier, but villagers tried to thwart their action. Amid the meelee, Malook gave cops an easy slip and went absconding.

However, Malook’s mother Mehfooza on Monday said that police had picked up her son from their house and she saw him sitting in a police vehicle before someone started pelting stones on one of the vehicles.

“Later, I heard that he fled and is absconding,” she added.

The UP police have lodged an FIR under stringent IPC sections of rioting, obstructing government officials from discharging their duties and attempt to murder against several persons and around 50-60 unidentified.

Ghaziabad police said that Malook has cases of murder, attempt to murder and cases under the Arms Act against his name at Babugarh, Bulandshahr, Anand Vihar in Delhi and now at Bhojpur.

His mother said that Malook was acquitted in a murder case and had come out of jail 8-9 months back.