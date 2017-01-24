Raees promotion: Railways to probe Vadodara station chaos as man dies after SRK visit

Railways minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an inquiry on Tuesday into the chaos that led to the death of a person at the Vadodara station in Gujarat after a crowd of around 15,000 people went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was travelling via train to promote his upcoming film Raees.

Sharad Singhal, the Western Railway superintendent of police (Vadodara division), identified the man as Farid Khan Pathan and said a deputy SP-rank officer will probe the incident.

Directed DG RPF to investigate the matter and take stern action against any lapse https://t.co/QcdJmUIT1v — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 24, 2017

Singhal said fans who wanted to click photos of Khan triggered a commotion at the railway station.

“When police were trying to control the crowd from running behind the moving train, 45-year-old Farid Khan Pathan fell unconscious and subsequently died in a hospital. Two police constables were also injured in the chaos,” said Singhal.

“I have ordered an inquiry to find out whether the organisers had taken any permission for such an event or not. If yes, then who gave them permission and how such a large number of people were allowed to gather at the station,” he said.

The victim was a resident of Vadodara and a member of the Gujarat unit of the Samajwadi Party. He was earlier the state president of the party’s minority cell, but resigned in 2012, said Kiran Kansara, the party’s spokesperson in Gujarat.

Khan boarded the August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai Central for Delhi on Monday as part of his promotional campaign ‘Raees by Rail’. He reached Surat that evening and then arrived in Vadodara around 10:30pm.

Cricketers Irrfan and Yusuf Pathan, who reside in Vadodara, were also at the station to meet Shah Rukh.

“Upon his arrival, Khan came out of his coach and greeted his fans for just 20 seconds. When the train started its journey for Godhra, people started running behind it,” Singhal said, adding whoever was responsible for the chaos will not be spared.

Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd that went on an overdrive and caused injuries to several people.

“We will investigate whether police failed to do its part or the organisers did not comply with rules and regulations. We will take action on all those who were responsible, even if it was Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.