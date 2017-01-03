Rose Valley ponzi scam: TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay faces CBI grilling

Lok Sabha MP and leader of Trinamool Congress parliamentary party Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday arrived at the CBI office here for questioning in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is the first time that he will be grilled in the matter soon after another party MP Tapas Pal was sent to police custody in the case. Bandyopadhyay, who was summoned twice in December last year by the CBI, skipped the meeting stating his engagement at the parliamentary session.

Bandyopadhyay said, “I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me.”

He also alleged political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Centrals government.

Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the enforcement directorate, is seven times bigger than the similar, Rs 2,460-crore Saradha scam.

The West Bengal-based group allegedly robbed millions of investors, most of them from the low-income group, in at least 10 states by promising exaggerated returns. The little-known group’s firms operated unlicenced financial schemes that escaped regulators’ scrutiny.

The group was into real estate, films, media, jewellery, hotels and resorts.

Rose Valley owner Gautam Kundu and several officials are behind bars for the past one year.