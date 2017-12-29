Rs 10,000 cash fee, no criminal case prerequisites for SP candidature

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has opened the application process for candidature in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Each claimant will have to deposit a fee of Rs 10,000 cash along with a form filled up in the prescribed format. Those who have criminal cases against them need not apply.

Although the party earlier considered only those convicted as having criminal antecedents, it has toughened its stand now. That is why a clause in SP state chief Naresh Uttam’s letter to party functionaries clearly says: “There should not be any criminal case against the candidate (with the exception of the cases related to sit-ins and demonstrations).”

Naresh Uttam’s letter dated December 26 is addressed to all the district and city chiefs, general secretaries, MPs, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, MLCs, district panchayat chairpersons, members and office-bearers of the state and national executives, and office-bearers of all cells and wings at the district and the state levels of the party.

He has asked all of them to convey that those who wish to apply may do so within the deadline.

“The deadline for submitting applications is January 31 and the applications have to be submitted at the state headquarters in Lucknow,” Uttam wrote.

The clauses in the letter say: Applications must be submitted only in the prescribed format. Rs 10,000 cash fee should be submitted along with the application. The applicant must be an active member of the party and also must have life membership of the party’s monthly ‘Samajwadi Bulletin’. There should not be any criminal case pending in court against the applicant.