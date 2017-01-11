 Shimla freezes at -3.2°, lowest in six years | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 11, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shimla freezes at -3.2°, lowest in six years

india Updated: Jan 11, 2017 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Highlight Story

Icicles as seen at Lakkar Bazaar in Shimla on Wednesday, January 11. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

With the higher reaches receiving a fresh spell of snow, Himachal Pradesh capital town Shimla saw its temperature at -3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest in six years.

On Tuesday night, the upper hills in Shimla district received mild snowfall. Keylong’s temperature was the coldest recorded in the state on Tuesday night at -11.4°, Manali was at -6.6°, Kalpa -8.6°, and Solan too a notch below the freezing point, at -1°.

People in most parts of Shimla have been battling the biting cold in the dark as power is yet to be restored at many places. Roads are still covered with snow and the administration has pressed in machinery to clear roads. Due to power failure and frozen pipes, water supply remained affected on Wednesday too.

Tourist rush has also decreased after snowfall led to trouble. The administration is not allowing any vehicle to go beyond Shimla towards Kufri and Narkanda, the as highway connecting Shimla with Kinnaur is blocked.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<