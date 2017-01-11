Shimla freezes at -3.2°, lowest in six years

With the higher reaches receiving a fresh spell of snow, Himachal Pradesh capital town Shimla saw its temperature at -3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest in six years.

On Tuesday night, the upper hills in Shimla district received mild snowfall. Keylong’s temperature was the coldest recorded in the state on Tuesday night at -11.4°, Manali was at -6.6°, Kalpa -8.6°, and Solan too a notch below the freezing point, at -1°.

People in most parts of Shimla have been battling the biting cold in the dark as power is yet to be restored at many places. Roads are still covered with snow and the administration has pressed in machinery to clear roads. Due to power failure and frozen pipes, water supply remained affected on Wednesday too.

Tourist rush has also decreased after snowfall led to trouble. The administration is not allowing any vehicle to go beyond Shimla towards Kufri and Narkanda, the as highway connecting Shimla with Kinnaur is blocked.