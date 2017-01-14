Soldier’s wife on hunger strike demanding justice

Richa Singh, wife of Army jawan Yagya Pratap Singh, who had alleged exploitation by his superiors, sat on hunger strike here on Saturday, demanding justice for her husband.

Richa said her husband also sat on hunger strike in Fatehgarh, where he is posted.

Lance Naik Yagya Pratap had uploaded a video, in which he had alleged that his seniors forced him to do domestic chores and even polish shoes.

Richa claimed her husband was being pressurised and harassed by his seniors after the video went viral on social media.

She demanded that army jawans should be posted at the border by relieving them of subsidiary works and should be given mobile phones to remain in touch with their families.