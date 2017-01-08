Sonepat: Daughter-in-law, paramour arrested for killing 80-year-old woman

Three days after an 80-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Bhatgaon village, the Sonepat police arrested the woman’s daughter-in-law and her alleged paramour on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Santwanti, wife of the deceased woman’s son, Jai Bhagwan, and her lover Prabhu Mandal.

Police say the two had confessed that they killed the woman as she had seen them in a compromising position.

Police said that Prabhu Mandal, originally from Bihar, was living with the family as a servant for their agricultural activities and allegedly had a love affair with the daughter-in-law. The duo killed the mother-in-law on January 3.

The duo confessed that the victim had threatened them to tell about their affair to her son, after which they tried to strangle her to death.

However, when she didn’t die, they hurriedly stuffed the toilet cleaner bottle in her private parts, and left her bleeding. The 80-year-old woman was found dead by her son Jai Bhagwan on January 4. Initially police could not find what led to her murder since there were no injury marks on her body.

However, during post mortem, a plastic bottle was found stuffed deep into her private parts, which led to extensive bleeding and injuries in her intestines, causing her death.