Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

The Supreme Court dismissed on Thursday a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, an emotive issue for millions of followers of the deceased politician.

The petition had been filed by expelled AIADMK parliamentarian Sasikala Pushpa, who had raised doubts about Jayalalithaa’s prolonged hospitalisation and subsequent death.

Pushpa’s petition had alleged that the former CM’s death was “suspicious” as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death “was kept under wraps”.

Jayalalithaa, a six-time chief minister, died after two months of hospitalisation on December 5, plunging the state and her party in crisis.