Telangana passes bill increasing quota for Muslims to 12%; state’s total quota goes above SC limit of 50%

The Telangana assembly on Sunday unanimously passed a bill to increase reservations for backward sections among Muslims to 12%, taking the total quota in the state to over 50%, the limit set by the Supreme Court.

Telangana government convened a special session on the day, despite it being a holiday, to pass “The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in educational Institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State) Bill, 2017”

It was passed after three hours of intense debate and suspension of all the five BJP members who were opposing any religion-based reservation.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved the bill to raise the quota, from the existing 4%, for the socially and economically backward among the Muslims.

The bill also envisaged to increase the reservations in educational institutions and government jobs for Scheduled Tribes from existing six percent to 10%.

The enhancement of quota for Muslims and ST will take the total percentage of reservations in the state to 62, which is 12% higher than the 50% ceiling set by the SC in its ruling in the Indira Sawhney case in November, 1992.

Putting up a strong case in support of the bill, Rao said the reservations were being provided purely on the basis of socio-economic backwardness and not on the basis of religion.

“The poorer sections of Muslims have already been getting 4% reservations under the Backward Classes (E) category. After the bifurcation of the combined Andhra Pradesh, population percentage of Muslims in Telangana has shot up and 90% of them are poor and socially backward. Hence, we have decided to increase reservation quota treating them as OBC,” he told the assembly.

Rao was confident of overcoming legal hurdle in surpassing the quota ceiling by incorporating it in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution through a Constitutional amendment as was done in Tamil Nadu in 1994.

History of Muslim quota *In August 1994, then AP chief minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy issued a government order (GO) including a few categories of Muslims such as washerman and weavers into OBC list. Also constituted an OBC Commission chaired by Justice Puttu Swamy to look into the issue of inclusion of Muslims into the OBC list.

*In 2003, Puttuswamy Commission submitted its report to the Chandrababu Naidu government, but it was pushed under the carpet

*In July, 2004, then YS Rajasekhar Reddy government issued a GO providing 5% quota to Muslims by treating them as OBC by creating fifth category (Category-E)

*In September 2004, High Court struck down the GO on the ground that it was against the Supreme Court’s ceiling on reservations.

At that time, there was already a quota of 25% for OBCs, 15% for SCs and 6% for STs in Andhra Pradesh. So, giving 5% quota to Muslims would take the total quota percentage to 51.

*In November 2004, the YSR government re-constituted the OBC Commission headed by justice Dalva Subrahmanyam

*In October 2005, the YSR government issued an ordinance providing five percent quota to Muslims in educational institutions and state government jobs. The ordinance was replaced by an Act later

*In November 2005, a five-member bench of the AP high court struck down the Act.

*In July 2007, the YSR government promulgated another ordinance providing four percent reservations to 14 categories of poor Muslims well within 50% limit

*In January 2008, the state government filed an SLP in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the quota. SC allowed the quota pending the final verdict

*In February 2010, the seven-member Constitution Bench, in a 5-2 majority ruling, held that the law providing 4% reservation to backward class Muslims in the state was invalid.

*The state government files review petition in the SC, which referred the issue to a separate Constitutional bench. The hearings are now going on.

In the neighbouring southern state, 69% of the seats are reserved for SC, ST and OBC communities.

The bill will now be required to be passed by the state legislative council, before it could be sent for the President’s assent for its inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The BJP strongly opposed the bill stating that providing quota for Muslims was against the spirit of the Constitution.

BJP floor leader G Kishan Reddy said his party would support enhancement of reservations for the OBCs, SCs and STs based on backwardness.

He claimed the TSR government was enhancing the reservations based on religion and that is why his party is opposing the bill.

As soon as the bill was introduced, the BJP members trooped into the well and began raising slogans holding placards.

Amid disruption in the proceedings, legislative affairs minister T Harish Rao moved a motion to suspend the BJP members.

After the motion was passed, BJP legislators Reddy, Dr K Laxman, NVSS Prabhakar, T Raja Singh and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy were escorted out of the House by marshals.

The chief minister pointed out that even the BJP-ruled Rajasthan passed a resolution seeking to increase the quota to 68% following protests by Gujjars and Jats.

He said nowhere in the present bill the word “religion” is mentioned.

Rao said his party had promised to provide 12% reservations to Muslims even in its election manifesto. The hike is the fulfillment of that promise, he added.

Apart from the BJP, all other opposition parties backed the bill.

T Jeevan Reddy of the Congress too welcomed the spike in reservations, saying, “it’s better late than never.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) suggested that the existing four percent reservations for Muslims under BC (E) category should be retained.

A separate category should be created as BC(F) for extending benefits of the additional eight percent hike, the party said.