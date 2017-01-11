 Three Malaysia-bound planes in Mumbai searched following alert over bomb threat | india-news | Hindustan Times
Three Malaysia-bound planes in Mumbai searched following alert over bomb threat

india Updated: Jan 11, 2017 18:44 IST
PTI, Mumbai
Mumbai airport. (HT file photo)

Security agencies at the Mumbai airport were on their toes following an Interpol alert about bomb threat to some flights to Malaysia, forcing the agencies to carry out an extensive search of three Kuala Lumpur-bound aircraft as well as their passengers and cargo.

A message was received on Monday from Interpol by security agencies following which the three planes were sanitised till early morning next day but nothing was found, sources said.

As part of the sanitisation exercise, passengers of all three flights were deplaned, their baggage offloaded and an extensive search carried out, they said.

The operation was carried out by CISF and other security agencies, the sources added.

