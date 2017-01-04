 TMC leader files complaint against CBI over Bandyopadhyay’s arrest | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

TMC leader files complaint against CBI over Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 14:32 IST
ANI, Kolkata
Highlight Story

Trinamool Congress activists protest in front of BJP state party office in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

The complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station here.

Bandyopadhyay’s wife Nayna also registered a complaint earlier in the day, alleging that none of the family members were informed as to where Bandyopadhyay was being taken by the CBI.

Bandyopadhyay’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar said the allegations levelled against the TMC MP were totally baseless.

“So, as far as Bandyopadhyay is concerned, there is no evidence. He will be produced in court after 12 (January). We will seek his bail. He has some health-related issues. So, we will produce medical documents,” he added.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday hours after he appeared before the CBI for interrogation in connection with this scam.

The minister will be produced in Bhubaneshwar Court on Wednesday.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<