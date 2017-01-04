TMC leader files complaint against CBI over Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in connection with the Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

The complaint was lodged at the Anandapur police station here.

Bandyopadhyay’s wife Nayna also registered a complaint earlier in the day, alleging that none of the family members were informed as to where Bandyopadhyay was being taken by the CBI.

Bandyopadhyay’s lawyer Rajdeep Majumdar said the allegations levelled against the TMC MP were totally baseless.

“So, as far as Bandyopadhyay is concerned, there is no evidence. He will be produced in court after 12 (January). We will seek his bail. He has some health-related issues. So, we will produce medical documents,” he added.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday hours after he appeared before the CBI for interrogation in connection with this scam.

The minister will be produced in Bhubaneshwar Court on Wednesday.