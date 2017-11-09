Runaway train: Engine cruises 13km minus pilot, staffer chases it down on bike

An electric train engine travelled for about 13 kilometres without its pilot from Wadi station in Maharashtra before being brought to a halt by a staff member who chased it on a bike.

Mirroring a script straight out of a movie, the railways employee caught up with the engine, jumped on and stopped it.

Trouble started after the Chennai-Mumbai train arrived at Wadi junction in Kalaburagi district around 3pm on Wednesday, where its electric engine was to be swapped for a diesel one, railway officials said. The route from Wadi to Solapur is not electrified.

The diesel engine was attached to the Mumbai train which continued its journey to Solapur, the officials said. In the meantime, due to what is being described as a slip-up, the disengaged electric engine started moving on its own after the loco pilot stepped out.

As the stunned pilot looked on, the Wadi station authorities alerted the next few stations to clear signals and tracks. To prevent any possible mishap, trains from the opposite direction were also stopped, the officials said.

As the electric engine cruised, the railways employee gave chase on a motorbike, managed to board it when it slowed and stopped it near Nalwar. By then, the engine had run for about 13 kilometres.

It was not exactly known how the electric engine began to move, the officials said, adding an inquiry by a special team was underway.