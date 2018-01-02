Triple talaq debate in Rajya Sabha Live: Congress calls Oppn meeting, BJP issues whip to all MPs

A bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, makes instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Here are the live updates:

10.42am: DMK MP Kanimozhi says triple talaq bill should to be referred to Select Committee.

10.37am: “We are in talks with the Congress party and others for the triple talaq bill, hope for a smooth passage in Rajya Sabha. Kal pesh ho sakta hai,” says parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar.

10.35am: CPI’s Rajya Sabha member D Raja says that the triple talaq bill has been listed for today, “but as far as Left parties are concerned, we will demand that bill should be referred to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha”.

10.32am: “The way the triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, it will be passed in Rajya Sabha too with constructive debate and discussion. Hope the opposition, including the Congress, supports it,” says Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

10.30am: Government hopes Congress and other parties support triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha.

10.11am: “NCP has already made it clear that we are entirely against criminalisation. A marriage in Islam is a civil contract, you can’t impose sentence of 3 years on improper talaq given by husband to wife. Let it go for reconsideration to Select Committee,” says NCP leader Majeed Memon.

10.10am: NCP says it is against criminalisation of triple talaq, proposes the bill be sent for reconsideration to the Select Committee.

8.40am: BJP issues a three-line whip for all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in Parliament on Jan 2 and 3 for passage of several crucial bills during the period.

# What is the triple talaq bill?

This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat.

A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate. Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp - would be illegal and void.

# Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of the Congress as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber on Tuesday, before the bill is taken up.

# The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill is also passed by the Rajya Sabha.