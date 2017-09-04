 Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

The militants were killed in the encounter in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2017 12:33 IST
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired at them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained. The operation is on, the official added.

