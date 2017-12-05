Vijay Mallya extradition case Live: Tycoon’s lawyer says no lies told on his net worth

Vijay Mallya was back in court for a second day in London as part of the trial over an extradition request from the Indian government over charges that he misled banks into giving loans to his airline company.

Mallya appeared before the Westminster magistrate’s court on Monday, even as the prosecution furnished details of the various loans Kingfisher Airlines had “fraudulently” taken from Indian banks.

Here are the latest updates:

5.51 pm: Montgomery refutes India’s charge that corporate guarantees given in 2009 by Kingfisher to secure loans were worthless.

5.16 pm: Montgomery refutes India’s case that lies were told regarding Mallya’s net worth in April 2009, saying India first claimed it was based on lies and then said the assessment was understated. Delicious irony in this, she adds. His net worth was cited in personal guarantees while seeking bank loans.

5.01 pm: Montgomery refutes India’s charge that the second brand valuation of Kingfisher (apart from the one by Grant Thornton) was concealed and suppressed.

4.50 pm: Simply no evidence that any bank was misled about the brand value of Kingfisher, says Mallya’s lawyer.

4.47 pm: India’s claim that loans were obtained fraudulently by Mallya and Kingfisher is nonsensical, says Montgomery. In April 2008, Grant Thornton valued Kingfisher brand at Rs 3400 crore. To India’s claim that it was based on overly optimistic projections submitted by the company, she says it was not an attempt to mislead. Banks had all information they needed, she adds.

4.25 pm: Was it dishonesty or business failure, asks Montgomery. Could a reasonable jury reach a safe conclusion that this was a deliberate plan to go to IDBI Bank to raise the money and default on that loan... or was it a business failure?” she asks.

He not only ended up with large losses, but also lost control of jewel in the crown, the UB Group, she says.

4.02 pm: Whatever Mallya did is not deliberately dishonest, but out of desire to fight his corner, his lawyer says. India has accused him of being dishonest.

3.59 pm: All disbursement by Mallya and Kingfisher from bank loans were made for benefit of the company, his lawyer says. India’s case is that loans were used to meet expenses other than for what they were meant for.

3.53 pm: Aviation expert Humphreys to depose today on Mallya’s behalf. Montgomery says prosecution lawyer Mark Summers made charges against Mallya yesterday on false premise.

3.43 pm: Impossible to palm losses on to banks, as alleged by India, says his lawyer. Charge that Mallya gave false representation to get loan from IDBI in 2009 is extraordinary, says Montgomery.

3.41 pm: There are competing narratives, no evidence, against Mallya, his lawyer says. GoI charge against Mallya is financially incoherent, without evidence,says Montgomery.

3:35 pm: There is no evidence against Mallya, his lawyer Clare Montgomery said as the trial began. “There are competing narratives, but no evidence against Mallya,” his lawyer said.