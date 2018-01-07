Home ministry to study causes of radicalisation among youth

The research wing of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has undertaken a countrywide project to examine the reasons behind the radicalisation of youth and possible counter measures to tackle religious extremism in the country .

Referred to as the ‘Rad and Derad programme’, the project is being handled by the National Police Mission programme (NPM), which is anchored by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) wing of the MHA. The NPM was introduced in 2005 to modernise police forces for emerging challenges and to bring about specialisation in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and cyber and economic crimes through research.

A senior BPRD official said the research was a “rare endeavour” of the Centre that aims to provide an elaborate insight into religious radicalisation and all forms of extremism. The official added the research will not focus on any particular religion but on the idea of radicalisation itself.

“The team comprises officials from central investigative agencies, state police forces, academicians, and domain experts”, a BPRD official said.

AP Maheshwari, director general, BPRD, told HT that the project’s agenda was to provide a common platform for security agencies and civil society to work together to counter radicalisation in the country.

“In the era of proxy wars, synergetic responses by security agencies in collaboration with civil society would definitely provide workable ways and means, not only to prevent but also to neutralise any non-inclusive vector that may damage the democratic fibre...” Maheshwari said.

The research will focus on determining reasons behind youth adopting radical beliefs, common threads among cases of radicalisation and influence of community interventions, and policing strategies on religious extremism.

“Emphasis is given on creating a robust national and state mechanism that includes creating of structures in dealing with the problems of radicalisation in the country. These structures include behavioural research units that would focus on data analysis, social mapping engaging with community leaders, transferring the appropriate and adequate knowledge, and finally creating a healthy environment...” said official documents..