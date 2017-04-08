Woman banker commits suicide in J-K’s Sopore, blames senior officer

A woman employee of HDFC Bank allegedly committed suicide in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and before killing herself wrote a note blaming one of the cluster heads of the bank for her death, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, who was working in the Sopore branch of HDFC Bank, was found hanging by her family members on Thursday.

Police said a note was found beside her in which she named a cluster head of the bank as responsible for her death.

Read more

Harmeet Singh, superintendent of police in Sopore, said the note contained a brief text which named the 57-year-old official who works in Srinagar, some 50 km from Sopore.

“The text does not mention anything except blaming the official for the suicide. It mentioned the official’s attitude as ‘maine aapko naukri de ke ahsan kiya hai’ (I did you a favour by giving you this job),” he said.

“We are checking the role of the official and are questioning him. He is not posted in Sopore but works from his Srinagar office,” said Singh.

He said police have also asked for phone call details of the two people. “We are investigating if there is any direct or indirect involvement of the official,” he said.