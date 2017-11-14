Woman dead after alleged stalker sets her, family on fire in Chennai

For Induja and her family – father, mother and sister – November the 13th was the day when her stalker, a former classmate of the engineering graduate, doused her with petrol and set her afire.

Akash, her classmate and jilted lover has been arrested by the police after he escaped last night after setting his objective desire, Induja, on fire at her residence in Saraswathy Nagar of Adambakkam area in Velachery, South Chennai last night.

He has been picked up by the Adambakkam police, which has registered a case and is investigating. He is being questioned at the station, a police official at the Adambakamm police station said.

Investigating office, inspector S Murali, told Hindustan Times, that the motive of the crime was very clear. He was pursing the girl even though she had rejected him. Akash is at present unemployed and the girl is doing a specialised course after completing her engineering.

Akash, 23, who was chasing Induja for nearly one month despite being rejected by her, arrived at their residence at around 9 p.m. last night. He was allegedly carrying a yellow plastic can with him. After he threatened to commit suicide, Induja, her mother and sister came out of the house.

Akash then allegedly poured petrol on them and set them afire with a cigarette lighter and escaped. Neighbours who heard shrieks and saw them in flames informed police and called an ambulance.

A neighbour complained that ambulance took some time in arriving, at least after 40 minutes of the call. The trio were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital, where Induja succumbed to burn injuries Monday night itself, police said.

The girl Induja had died at her home itself, police inspector Murali said. Her father, Shanmugam, is a professional who is at present working in Canada.

Induja’s mother Renuka suffered 50 per cent burn injuries and her sister sustained 20 per cent injuries are both are undergoing treatment at the hospital.