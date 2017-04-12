Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini barges into house, ‘thrashes’ Muslim man found with girlfriend

Members of a Hindu youth group founded by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath allegedly barged into a house in Meerut and thrashed a Muslim man for being in a compromising position with a woman, sources told HT on Wednesday.

Local residents and activists from the Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly handed over the man, identified as Wasim, and the woman to police on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar locality.

Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini at the Meerut locality on Tuesday. (ANI Twitter)

Police said the couple wasn’t beaten up. Local residents and Vahini members handed them over to police after finding them in a compromising position when they entered the house, Alok Priyadarshi, superintendent of police (city) said. He also claimed that man and his “girlfriend” were Muslims and that both were released.

According to police, Wasim – a resident of Muzaffarnagar who works at a hotel in Meerut – called his “girlfriend” to his rented room in Shastri Nagar on Tuesday. But local residents informed Hindu Vahini leaders Sachin Gupta and Nagendra Tomar who arrived with a big gang of members and pushed their way into the room, finding the couple in a compromising position.