ISL 2017: Defence is the best form of attack for Delhi Dynamos’ coach

Delhi Dynamos have conceded eight goals in three matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) thus far, the most by any side in this season.

But while coach Miguel Angel Portugal is worried about the fact that his side is making mistakes at the back, he is more focused on ensuring it outscores the opposition.

“For me, you need to score one at least one more goal than the opponent. That is my football philosophy,” Portugal said during an interaction with journalists on Friday, on the eve of his sides’ game vs Jamshedpur FC.

He did, however, add that his side must look to not give away easy chances to the opposition.

“We need to take our chances vs Jamshedpur. We had 3-4 good chances in the last game but we didn’t convert them. Then we made mistakes at the back; that is a problem.”

The Dynamos coach did also give some hints as to what his starting XI will look like for the match on Wednesday.

“Sena Ralte and Matias are unavailable for tomorrow. Both are important players in the team but our squad is more than capable of coping without them.”

He also hinted that winger Lallianzuala Chhangte might start the game vs Jamshedpur after he only made the bench for the Dynamos’ 2-0 loss to NorthEast United FC, adding that squad rotation is necessary for any team.

Jamshedpur FC manager Steve Coppell was quick to praise the Dynamos, adding that their recent dip in form won’t affect Wednesday’s result.

“Delhi are a fluid side, especially when in possession. They’ve had a few problems at the back but they’re very easy on the eye,” said Coppell when asked what he thought of the home side.

“Previous games don’t affect you too much. It does play in the back of mind the next day. But the previous games will have no effect on the result tomorrow,” added the former Kerala Blasters’ manager.

Jamshedpur FC are yet to score a goal in three games, but their defensive solidity has ensured they have kept three clean sheets on the trot.

Focusing on the positives of having a solid defence, Coppell also said that his side – who made their ISL debut this year – have done well against sides that are more experienced.

“We are naturally desperate to score, but our main goal this year is to be competitive,” stated Coppell.