Appointment of Rajnish Jain as IMS director invites controversy

The decision of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyala (DAVV) to appoint Rajnish Jain as director of Institute of Management Studies (IMS) has invited allegations that seniority norms have been overlooked.

The university has, reportedly, put the appointment on hold after department of higher education intervened in the matter unofficially.

It is to be mentioned that, university appointed Jain as director on Monday evening in place of Prof PN Mishra under its rotation policy. While appointing Jain, the university did not consider two professors, namely Rajiv Gupta and Jayant Sonwalkar, in the same department who are senior to Jain. As per rotation rule, Gupta is the first claimant to the post and Sonwalkar second.

The higher education department was forced to intervene in the matter albeit unofficially after news regarding this was published on Tuesday.

According to university sources, principal secretary (higher education) Ashish Upadhayaya called upon the university administration and directed them to stick to seniority policy while rotating headship.

Sources added that after Upadhyaya’s call, the university withheld orders on Jain’s appointment and sought in writing from both the senior professors that they are unwilling to take up directorship of IMS. No one has given this in writing to vice-chancellor (V-C) Narendra Kumar Dhakad so far.

As per rules, an HoD can remain at his office for a period of three years. However, the V-C can revise that period at his will. Earlier, Dhakad said that the appointment has been made as Mishra had completed his three years in office.