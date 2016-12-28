Craftsman from Dhar lauded by UNESCO

Mohammad Bilal Khatri, a craftsman hailing from Bhag village near Dhar, was given an award for excellence by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and World Crafts Council on December 23.

Khatri bagged the award for a silk stole adorned with traditional Bagh print designs, which he exhibited at an international handicraft convention held in Kuwait on December 23.

Khatri is famous for reviving Bagh prints in the state under the banner of ‘Bagh Printers’ owned by him. He has bagged several national and state merit awards for his art in the past, and has held international exhibitions in Bahrain, Russia, China and Iran. However, the UNESCO award tops them all.

Khatri said 118 awards were distributed to handicraft artists with excellence at the convention, of which 23 were given to Indian craftsmen. Khatri was the only one from Madhya Pradesh who got the award. Craftsmen from countries like Kazakhstan, Australia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, among others participated, he said.

THE STOLE THAT WON ACCOLADES

Khatri said the silk stole that won him the honour was printed in black colour derived from iron rust and red from alum. Intricate designs, inspired by carvings on historical structures like Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Mandu and Neelkanth, were printed using wooden block. The cloth also bore minute designs like Jaal, Ghewar, Lehariya and Nariyal Jaal, said Khatri, adding, the design was widely appreciated by international craftsmen and the jury who inspected the art.