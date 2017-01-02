Kin of Malegaon blast accused say Dange, Kalsangra dead, want fair probe

The family members of Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra, two of the absconding accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, appeared before media persons and demanded a free and fair probe into the incident.

Dange’s father, retired professor VK Dange, Sangara’s wife, Laxmi and his son Devrath were among the family members who met the media.

On December 30, Mehmood Mujawar, a senior inspector of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, told a court in Solapur that the two absconding accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, were dead but have been falsely shown as “alive” by investigation agencies.

A bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, killing seven people and injuring more than 100 others.

Mujawar in an application filed in August before a magistrate’s court in Solapur, said that Dange and Kalsangra, accused in the Malegaon blasts case, are “no more”. Later, Mujawar was suspended after a case under the Arms Act and Criminal Intimidation was filed against him in the Solapur court.

In his application submitted before the magistrate’s court, Mujawar said that Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra are dead but are being shown alive by senior police officials.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, 80-year-old VK Dange, a retired physics professor from Government PG College in Sehore, said, “The news of Sandeep’s fate is a matter of concern for me as he is my only son and I should know the real status of the case.”

He further said that the family wants a transparent probe into the incident and want the Maharashtra government come out with the truth in the next one month.

Laxmi and Devrath too want to known about the whereabouts of Kalsangra.

“If he is alive, then probe agency should arrest him and produce him before the court and if he is dead then the government should take relevant action against the officials who are involved in his murder,” said Laxmi.

“The ATS officials have misused their power and even the Madhya Pradesh government has failed to take action against them,” she said.

Demanding that the body of his father, whom he last saw eight years back when he was just 14, Devrath, 22, said, “ The agency should hand over his father’s dead body to him if he was dead.”

Kalsangra’s brother ,Shivnarayan and his business partner, Shyam Sahu who were in police custody since October 2008, and were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on August 3, 2011, narrated how investigation agencies falsely implicated them and tortured them just to get information about Kalsangra and others.