Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL: Tiger Shroff sets up T20 thriller

It was an entertaining start to the Rajkot edition of the Indian Premier League as Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got the fans on their toes by performing on a few numbers during the opening ceremony here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Friday. (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD)

There was a decent number of crowd in the stands as well who joined in tapping their feet along the show.

Earlier, keeping in with the tradition, the captains of Guajrat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders — Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir — came on stage to pose with the IPL trophy with the former presenting a memento to the latter. The team anthems were also played as the captains entered the stadium on carts.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi performs before the start of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders in Rajkot on Friday. (BCCI)

Though there was Gujarati flair and fervour across the stadium, it did little to bring a smile on the captains’ faces though who seemed extremely focussed before their opening match later in the day.

There was ample amount of excitement in the stands though, as the fireworks went on with the beats to enthrall the audience.