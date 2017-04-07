 Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL: Tiger Shroff sets up T20 thriller | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL: Tiger Shroff sets up T20 thriller

Gujarat Lions are looking for their third straight win against two-time IPl champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Rajkot today. Bollywood star Tiger Shroff set the mood for a thrilling T20 game with his jigs in the opening ceremony

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 07, 2017 20:29 IST
Bihan Sengupta
IPL 2017

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff performs before the start of the Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Lions and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. (BCCI)

It was an entertaining start to the Rajkot edition of the Indian Premier League as Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got the fans on their toes by performing on a few numbers during the opening ceremony here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Friday. (LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORECARD)

There was a decent number of crowd in the stands as well who joined in tapping their feet along the show.

Earlier, keeping in with the tradition, the captains of Guajrat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders — Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir — came on stage to pose with the IPL trophy with the former presenting a memento to the latter. The team anthems were also played as the captains entered the stadium on carts.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi performs before the start of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders in Rajkot on Friday. (BCCI)

Though there was Gujarati flair and fervour across the stadium, it did little to bring a smile on the captains’ faces though who seemed extremely focussed before their opening match later in the day.

There was ample amount of excitement in the stands though, as the fireworks went on with the beats to enthrall the audience.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you