INDIAN T20 League

GL 75/4 (12 ovs)- Live cricket score, IPL 2017, T20, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions: Rashid 3/19

Rashid Khan’s triple-strike has put Sunrisers Hyderabad on top in their second game of the 2017 Indian Premier league against Gujarat Lions. SRH won the toss and chose to bowl. David Warner’s side won opening game. Get live cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 09, 2017 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rashid Khan (L) struck early for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of the 2017 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions. Get live cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions here(BCCI)

Gujarat Lions are (75/4) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of the 2017 Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Lions in the 2017 Indian Premier League. David Warner’s side won the opening game and have not made any changes. Suresh Raina’s side lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders and they will be aiming to bounce back. Get live cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions here. (LIVE UPDATES) (FULL COVERAGE IPL 2017)

