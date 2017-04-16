Live cricket score, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017, live

Gujarat Lions finally registered a win in the 2017 Indian Premier League and will be gunning for a hat-trick against two-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. However, Rohit Sharma’s team will be aiming to continue their dominance at home. Catch live cricket score of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede here. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2017 Full coverage)

Suresh Raina’s side head into the Wankhede stadium high on confidence after notching up their first win in the 2017 edition. They will also be buoyed by the fact that they have never lost to Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s team will be pleased with the depth they possess in their batting after Kieron Pollard’s magnificent 70 helped the team stage a dramatic recovery and win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the likes of Hardik and Krunal Pandya in the lower order, Mumbai Indians will be banking on a good start from an inconsistent top order.

Gujarat Lions have aggressive batters at the top and their bowling has been boosted by the performance of Andrew Tye, who picked up a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick on IPL debut. Currently, Mumbai Indians are in second position in the points table and they will be determined to break their duck against the Gujarat Lions.