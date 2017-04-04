Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2017 matches due to chicken pox

Young batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the initial phase of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 due to chicken pox, dealing another blow to Delhi Daredevils, who have been rocked by injuries to South African stars JP Duminy and Quinton de Kock.

Iyer will join a long list of players on the sidelines, including Team India players Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Murali Vijay.

Iyer had enjoyed a prolific season in the domestic circuit, and had scored a double century for India A in a warm-up match against Australia.

The youngster had also earned a call-up to the Indian team for the fourth and final Test against Australia in Dharamsala, as a back-up for the injured skipper Kohli.

Iyer couldn’t find a place in the starting XI at Dharamsala, but was expected to play a crucial part for Delhi Daredevils in their upcoming IPL campaign, in the absence of Duminy and De Kock.

The explosive right-handed batsman had fetched a Rs 2.6 crore contract with Delhi Daredevils during the IPL auctions in 2015.