1 dead, 28 injured as fog causes 30 vehicles to pile up on Jaipur-Agra highway

Nearly 30 vehicles rammed into each other causing a pile up on the Jaipur-Agra highway on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and 28 others injured.

The incident occurred due to poor visibility as heavy fog enveloped the highway. Of the injured, five are reportedly in critical condition.

“The accident happened in the morning when almost 30 cars crashed into each other on Jaipur- Agra Highway due to fog,” ANI quoted Jaipur’s additional commissioner of police as saying.

The injured were taken to hospitals, police said, adding all steps were being taken to provide medical treatment to the victims.

Almost 30 vehicles rammed into each other on Jaipur- Agra Highway due to fog; 15 injured. pic.twitter.com/kwh136YIba — ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017

Police are also trying to clear the highway.

This is the second major accident on the same highway in a week.

Last week, four persons were killed on the Jaipur- Agra highway when a bus carrying American tourists rammed into a tractor. Six others were injured in the accident.