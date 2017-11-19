Argentinian national dies in Jaipur after being gored by stray bull, JMC begins drive to round up cattle

A 29-year-old Argentinian national died on Saturday evening after being hit by a bull inside the Walled City area, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place as the tourist, identified as Juan Pablo Lampe, was walking near Chaura Rasta along with his fiancée Paula.

“Two bulls were fighting and Lampe got trapped between them. One of the animals hit Lampe with its horn. Locals rushed Lampe to a nearby hospital and later was shifted to the SMS Hospital, where he died,” said sub inspector Seema Pathan of the Manak Chowk police station.

The police said that Lampe and Paula were supposed to get married next month.

“Lampe worked in Hollywood films as part of the crew and lived in New Zealand although he originally hails from Argentina. The two had come to Jaipur on Saturday,” said Pathan.

The postmortem of Lampe’s body was done on Sunday evening, said the police.

“The couple came to our hotel on Saturday from Pushkar and on the same day this freak accident happened. They were supposed to stay here for two days before heading to Agra,” said Kunal Sonar from the Hotel Moustache where the duo was staying.

Ironically, facing heavy criticism at the aftermath of this incident, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation woke up from its slumber and started a drive to control stray animals in the city from Sunday, a day after Lampe became a victim of this menace.

“Most of these animals are owned by people who run illegal dairies. There are also people who leave cows on roads after they stop giving milk. We have started a drive from Sunday wherein such illegal dairies will be demolished,” said Shiv Bhagwan Gathala, deputy commissioner, Jaipur Municipal Corporation.