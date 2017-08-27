Cow sanctuary to come up in Bharatpur to curb slaughter 

A cow sanctuary will be set up in Bharatpur district -- first in Rajasthan -- to shelter stray cattle and curb their smuggling for slaughter, officials said.

The Union government proposed a Project Cow in April this year, under which sanctuaries will be set up in every state to save cows from slaughter.

Bharatpur collector Narendra Kumar Gupta has directed the animal husbandry department to establish a cow sanctuary in the district in coordination with local officials, said Yogendra Singh, joint director of the department.

“We plan to build the cow sanctuary at Mulla Murar village under Kanbada gram panchayat of Kaman block where nearly 1,000 acre pasture land is available with greenery; we have visited the place,” Singh said.

The district has 11 registered cow shelters where nearly 7,000 stray, aged and infirm cows have been accommodated; the shelter at Jarkhon in Kaman block has at least 5,000 head of cattle.

The animal husbandry department has built a transit camp to keep stray cattle and then shift them to shelters. The Bharatpur municipal corporation was tasked with operating the camp, but officials said the civic body failed to handle it properly.

“We are exploring the possibility of setting up a cow sanctuary to save cattle from smuggling and prevent their killing in slaughterhouses,” the collector said.

Bharatpur district is a part of the Braj area, famous for cows and banyan trees. “We are searching for a proper land to set up a sanctuary for cows,” Gupta said.

The country’s first cow sanctuary in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh is yet to become functional despite being ready for a long time.

Despite police crackdown, many in Mevat area of eastern Rajasthan have been found transporting cows allegedly for slaughter. Police data shows that 65 cases were registered in 2015 against cow smugglers, 65 in 2016, and 27 till May this year under Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

As many as 1,121 cattle head were rescued in 2015 from smugglers, 403 in 2016, and 210 till May this year.

In October 2014, chief minister Vasundhara Raje approved 39 new police outposts in the state for cow protection. Armed police personnel are deployed to prevent cow smuggling at six outposts -- Pasta Mod, Ghana, Amruka, Bedham, Sikri Fatak Nagar and Sahida Mod -- in Mevat area.

Rescued cows are sent to cow shelters at Jarkhod, Bhojan Thali and Badipur in Kaman block.

In the name of saving cows, self-proclaimed “cow protectors” unleashed violence in several parts of the country. This year in Rajasthan, Pehlu Khan was beaten up by a mob when he was transporting cows for his dairy farm; he died after two days of the attack.

.