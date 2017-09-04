Donkey in vehicle leaves cow vigilantes sheepish in Rajasthan

A group of alleged vigilantes chased a vehicle suspecting cow smuggling, beat up people going in it, but, to their embarrassment, found only a donkey.

Police filed a case over the Sunday night incident in Barmer district and were searching for the absconding vigilantes.

Devichand Dhakha, station house officer at Sindhary police station, said a resident of Sayla town in nearby Jalore district had filed a complaint stating that his donkey had gone missed on September 2.

After a search, complainant Kantilal Bheel found the donkey at the bus stand at Kaludi village in Sindhary area. Bheel told the police that he loaded the donkey in his SUV (sports utility vehicle) with the help of his friends.

When Bheel and his friends started moving towards their village, some people standing at the bus stand chased them and stopped the vehicle at an isolated place near Bhuka Bhagat Singh village. They pulled out Bheel and his friends out of the vehicle and beat them up.

“The accused were suspecting cow smuggling, but when they found the donkey in the SUV, they escaped,” Bheel told the police.

Dhakha said, “On the basis of the victim’s complaint, we have filed the case and started investigation.” Police filed the case under sections of IPC and SC/ST Act. Ramnivas Sunda, deputy superintendent of police of Gudamalani circle in Barmer, is investigating the case.

The victims have been discharged from the local hospital after treatment.

In the name of saving cows, self-proclaimed cow protectors have unleashed violence in several parts of the country. This year in Rajasthan, Pehlu Khan was beaten up by a mob when he was transporting cows for his dairy farm; he died after two days of the attack.