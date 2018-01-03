Red alert sounded in state, 63 swine flu cases in 2 days

The health department has sounded a red alert in the state as swine flu (H1N1) has been spreading at an alarming rate. In two days (Monday and Tuesday), a total of 63 people have been tested positive for the flu and two have died.

Looking at the situation, health minister Kali Charan Saraf on Wednesday addressed all chief medical and health officers and principal medical officers across the state.

“Rapid response teams will be sent to the affected areas where swine flu positive cases have been found to stop the spread of the disease. Checking is being done to find influenza-like symptoms among people within the vicinity of swine flu positive cases. Medicines are also being distributed,” said Saraf. He has also appealed to people to immediately contact doctors in case flu-like symptoms occur.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs.

The health minister reviewed swine flu screening, availability of medicines, facility of collecting samples, arrangements for investigation, situation of isolation wards, arrangements of ICU, effectiveness of control room and referral facilities and gave necessary directions.

He said that in December, 2017, 416 positive cases were found and taking note of this, a red alert has been sounded in the state and it’s being ensured that arrangements for collecting samples to test H1N1 are in place.

Saraf directed health officials to send samples immediately to medical colleges to get the reports at the earliest and to start treatment immediately for those testing positive. He also instructed that rapid response teams will go for door-to-door screening of swine flu in affected areas and immediately provide treatment to suspected patients.

He also directed auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs) and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) to do screening and to create awareness among people.

Among the 63 who have tested positive are from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Dausa, Tonk, Karauli, Pali, Alwar and Kota. The maximum — 52 cases — number of positive cases is from Jaipur. The two deaths have been in Jodhpur and Pali.

In January 2017, there was only one positive case and one death, while in January 2016 there were 86 positive cases and 19 deaths. In 2015, there were 173 positive cases and 43 deaths.

Saraf said that swine flu test is done free of cost on the doctors’ advice at all government medical colleges and Desert Medicine research Centre in Jodhpur.

For investigation and treatment, 24-hour outpatient department (OPD) and 24-hour sample collection facility is available at Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur. The report is being given within 24 hours. At SMS hospital, there are 15 beds at the swine flu observation ward along with a 13-bedded ICU.

SMS Medical College microbiologist Dr Bharti Malhotra said that a latest study clearly shows that tamiflu is effective and suitable for Michigan strain H1N1 virus. This year, the strain of virus changed from California to Michigan.