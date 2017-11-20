Research shows 79% lecturers of private varsities lack ‘job satisfaction’

A comparative study on job satisfaction level among lecturers of government and private colleges and universities in Rajasthan has revealed that around 79% lecturers of private universities lack ‘job satisfaction’ against only 8% such lectures in government universities who are not satisfied with their work.

“Around 79.3% lecturers of private universities and colleges working in the state lacked job satisfaction. Contrary to that, 92% government lecturers are satisfied with their job,” finds a research by Anuj Williams (26), an assistant professor with a private college of Kota, who has won the National Youth Award of the Government of India.

He has been awarded a PhD degree by Career Point University (CPU) of Kota for his theses titled ‘A comparative study on job satisfaction level of lecturers in government and private colleges and universities in Rajasthan’.

Williams said that 89.3 % private lecturers claimed that their management is not concerned about their Job satisfaction level and does not have policies for their growth. The study revealed that 58.6% private lecturers got an annual salary below ₹1,50,000, while 100% government lecturers had an annual income above ₹2,00,000.

The research showed that 96.7 % private lectures were not being paid according to the UGC norms. Not only that, they also did not get regular increments, which was found to the main cause of dissatisfaction among the private lecturers. Contrary to that, 100% government lecturers were satisfied on the parameter. “90% of the private lecturers were dissatisfied with the career advancement options available to them, whereas results indicated that 80% government lecturers are satisfied with their career advancement opportunities,” said Williams.

On the job stability factor, 95.3% private lecturers said they are “not satisfied”, while 90.7% government lecturers said they are “very satisfied”. Regarding social security benefit, 96.7% private lectures are not getting benefits such as pension, life insurance, health insurance and PF/GPF, while “almost 100%” government lecturers have been provided with the benefits. Also, 97.3% lecturers working in private universities said they are not getting leaves according to the UGC norms, but 100% government lecturers said that they are satisfied with the leave provision for them.

Although 92% government lecturers said they are satisfied with their jobs, but they expressed dissatisfied with the available facilities.

In his research, Williams found that only 20% lecturers working in the government universities and colleges are satisfied with the available facilities. They said that government colleges and universities lacked in number of lecturers, modern teaching aids, clean washrooms, safe and filtered drinking water, faculty development programme and transfer policy. On the contrary, 80% private lecturers expressed satisfaction on this front.

Williams said the main objective of his research was to find out and highlight the present condition of higher education. He said he started his research work in 2013 and concluded in October this year. He surveyed 1,000 respondents sending questionnaire to 300 of them and interacting with others.

Williams concluded that there is a need to develop a centralised online system, in which government universities should recruit private lecturers according to the UGC norms. Facilities in government universities and colleges should also be improved to enhance the employee satisfaction level, he added.