18-yr-old Bengal student hangs self, ex-girlfriend who watched live on phone booked

An 18-year-old high school student in West Bengal hanged himself on Wednesday afternoon as former girlfriend allegedly watched him on a video-calling app on her phone, police said.

Sujoy Mondal, who studied in Class 11, killed himself at home in Madhyaharia village in North 24 Parganas district adjoining Kolkata, police added.

Read: West Bengal: Family of four ‘commits suicide’ after girl becomes pregnant

Police arrested his former girlfriend, also 18 years old and a Class 11 student, on Thursday for allegedly instigating Mondal to commit suicide. She was produced in Barasat court, which sent her to judicial custody for two weeks.

This is the first such shocking incident reported in Bengal, police said.

Read: Three class IX girls arrested in Bengal for driving classmate to attempt suicide

Mondal’s elder brother, Biswajit, alleged in a complaint to the police that the girl ended her ties with his brother about a month ago.

“Mondal’s family said he was depressed after she broke-up with him, and a few days ago he was shattered after she posted a picture with another boy on social media,” said a police officer investigating the case.

On Wednesday, Mondal and the girl were speaking over phone and she asked him to leave her for good, according to the complaint. Mondal broke down and committed suicide while she watched, Biswajit alleged.

The girl’s family said she had nothing to do with Mondal’s suicide.

Read: 16-year-olds in Bengal commit suicide fearing opposition to their wedding plans