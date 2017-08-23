Bareilly: Cleric to file review petition over court order

A senior Islamic cleric of the region has announced to file a review petition over the Supreme Court’s decision that termed triple talaq as unconstitutional.

“We respect the Supreme Court’s decision. It is in fact a direction for the government to make a law on triple talaq. We will appeal to the court to reconsider its decision and request the government to refrain from making a law, which is against the belief of people of Muslim community,” said Maulana Shahabuddin, chairman, Jamat Raza-e-Mustafa.

“We will discuss this issue with lawyers to file the review petition and will even meet the Prime Minister, if needed,” he added.

The Jamat is a religious organisation that functions under the aegis of Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of Barelvi sect of Sunni Islam.

The Dargah took an opposite stand when the central government filed an appeal regarding triple talaq and Uniform Civil Code in the Supreme Court. The clerics considered both the issues as “part of religious belief” and opposed political interference in the matter. The clerics, when contacted for a comment regarding the SC’s decision, declined to comment on the issue.

However, a senior Barelvi cleric said, “The clerics have decided to hold a meeting to discuss the issue. A written reaction will be released after the meeting.”

On other hand, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan welcomed the SC’s decision. He suggested that the central government must seek advice of Muslim clerics while making a law regarding this matter.

“Clerics and scholars of Islamic law are free of any political intervention and talk only for the good of Muslim community. The central government must take their advice before formulating any law regarding triple talaq,” said Khan while talking to media persons in Rampur on Tuesday.